Bikini-clad Selena Gomez enjoys Sydney Harbour cruise

Selena Gomez showed off her sensational bikini body enjoying some down time in Sydney on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared to be having fun with her friends on a yacht on the harbour ahead of the Hillsong Church Colour Conference this week.

Selena rocked a black and orange bikini set, looking happy and healthy following her kidney transplant last year.

The singer underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant in 2017 due to the chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from called lupus.

Her best friend, Francia Raisa, donated one of her kidneys to Selena.

However, Francia did not accompany Selena on her current trip to Sydney.

Justin Bieber, who normally attends the Hillsong conference, was also not with Selena either.

It is rumoured the pair have cooled things off after getting back together at the end of last year.

But it seems Selena isn't mourning the alleged break-up. She looked happy and fighting fit as she soaked up the sun Down Under.

You go, girl.

