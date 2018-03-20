News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Bikini-clad Selena Gomez enjoys Sydney Harbour cruise

Yahoo7 Be

Selena Gomez showed off her sensational bikini body enjoying some down time in Sydney on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared to be having fun with her friends on a yacht on the harbour ahead of the Hillsong Church Colour Conference this week.

Selena rocked a black and orange bikini set, looking happy and healthy following her kidney transplant last year.

Selena Gomez Sydney Harbour bikini

Selena rocked a black and orange bikini set and looked like she didn't have a care in the world following her kidney transplant. Source: Media Mode

Selena Gomez Sydney bikini

Selena Gomez showed off her sensational bikini body while she enjoyed some down time in Sydney on Monday. Source: Media Mode

Selena Gomez Sydney reading book

The singer enjoyed some down time tucking into a good book. Source: Media Mode

The singer underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant in 2017 due to the chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from called lupus.

Her best friend, Francia Raisa, donated one of her kidneys to Selena.

Selena Gomez hugs friend Sydney

The Good For You singer was having fun in the company of her friends. Source: Media Mode

The 26-year-old appeared to be having fun with her friends on a yacht on the harbour ahead of the Hillsong Church Colour Conference this week. Source: Media Mode

selena kidney francia

Last September Selena revealed Francia had donated her kidney. Source: Instagram / selenagomez

However, Francia did not accompany Selena on her current trip to Sydney.

Justin Bieber, who normally attends the Hillsong conference, was also not with Selena either.

It is rumoured the pair have cooled things off after getting back together at the end of last year.

Selena Gomez bikini Sydney

Selena covered up in a white tank top as she enjoyed a dip in the water. Source: Media Mode

She looked happy and healthy as she soaked up the sun. Source: Media Mode

Selena appeared to be having a playful fight with a male friend over a hose. Source: Media Mode

But it seems Selena isn't mourning the alleged break-up. She looked happy and fighting fit as she soaked up the sun Down Under.

You go, girl.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

