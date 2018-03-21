The MAFS editing fail we all missed

Australia was glued to our TV screens last night, taking in every moment of the most outrageous MAFS episode to date.

But as we revelled at having controversial contestant Davina Rankin back for a 'reunion' dinner party, we couldn't help but notice that she was there one minute and gone the next. Literally.

As she basked in the fact Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells had now split up following their awkward love triangle at the start of the series, the 26-year-old then decided to stir the pot.

Sitting herself next to Tracey's new flame, Sean Thomsen — who used to be 'married' to Blair Rachael — Davina set to work winding him up by highlighting that his new girlfriend was getting on rather well with her ex...

The screen then cuts to the former couple looking very cosy.

"Look at this, look at him," Davina can be heard saying, in a bid to anger Sean.

But when it flashes back to the now riled up Sean, Davina was no where to be seen.

Instead, Ashley is beside him and is chatting away to John as Sean glares on angrily.

Talk about editing fail.

It's not the first time the production team have got a bit snip happy in the editing room, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting a few mistakes during an argument with Telv and Sarah last month.

They also were quick to point out an error made at the dinner party where Dean and Davina snuck off for a private moment together.

Luckily the drama of the episode wasn't ruined by the blunder.

In fact, fans have called it one of the 'best' MAFS episodes ever.

Bring on the finale tonight.

