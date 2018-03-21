News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
The MAFS editing fail we all missed

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Australia was glued to our TV screens last night, taking in every moment of the most outrageous MAFS episode to date.

But as we revelled at having controversial contestant Davina Rankin back for a 'reunion' dinner party, we couldn't help but notice that she was there one minute and gone the next. Literally.

As she basked in the fact Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells had now split up following their awkward love triangle at the start of the series, the 26-year-old then decided to stir the pot.

MAFS edit fail

Davina sat down beside Sean last night to deliberately bait him and wind him up. Source: Nine

Sitting herself next to Tracey's new flame, Sean Thomsen — who used to be 'married' to Blair Rachael — Davina set to work winding him up by highlighting that his new girlfriend was getting on rather well with her ex...

The screen then cuts to the former couple looking very cosy.

She continues to wind him up until he gets annoyed at the behaviour between his now girlfriend Tracey and her ex Dean. Source: Nine

"Look at this, look at him," Davina can be heard saying, in a bid to anger Sean.

But when it flashes back to the now riled up Sean, Davina was no where to be seen.

Tracey and Dean were looking very cosy. Source: Nine

Instead, Ashley is beside him and is chatting away to John as Sean glares on angrily.

Talk about editing fail.

But where did Davina go? She was right there. Oops. Source: Nine

It's not the first time the production team have got a bit snip happy in the editing room, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting a few mistakes during an argument with Telv and Sarah last month.

They also were quick to point out an error made at the dinner party where Dean and Davina snuck off for a private moment together.

mafs finale

Sarah's face is all of us about those editing fails. But we still love it. Source: Channel Nine

Luckily the drama of the episode wasn't ruined by the blunder.

In fact, fans have called it one of the 'best' MAFS episodes ever.

Bring on the finale tonight.

