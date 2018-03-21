Caitlyn Jenner shares graphic photo of skin cancer

From the track-and-field events as a young adult that led to Olympic decathlon gold to leisure time on the golf course, Caitlyn Jenner has spent a lifetime out in the sun — and now it’s caught up with her. She has skin cancer.

The I Am Cait star, 68, shared a graphic photo of her face on Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to remove “sun damage” from her nose.

In the pic, Caitlyn has on a white robe and is makeup-free as she stares at the camera (with her beloved pup Bertha in the background). The tip of her nose is red and sore.

Although she didn’t mention the C word, the transgender activist had the procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, Yahoo Entertainment has learned.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, most basal cell carcinomas are “thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight.” They are avoided by “avoiding the sun and using sunscreen.” It’s usually removed via surgery, with creams or ointments used to treat the area.

In recent years Hugh Jackman has been candid about his ongoing battle with basal cell carcinoma.

In 2017, he had his sixth one cut from his nose. He has frequently shared photos similar to Jenner’s — but he usually has a bandage on his nose. “It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it.

So it’s just something I have to get out,” he told Kelly Ripa last year, adding that it’s important for people to have regular checkups with their dermatologist.

The glam Jenner, who announced she was transitioning in 2015 soon after her marriage to Kris Jenner ended, has a makeup line for M.A.C., which “continues her mission of sharing her transition with the world, championing all ages, all races, and all sexes.”

Her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have yet to publicly comment on Caitlyn’s announcement.

