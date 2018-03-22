Tziporah on James Packer's mental health struggles

Following James Packer's shock resignation as director from Crown Resorts, his ex-fiancee Tziporah Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has weighed in on the billionaire's mental health struggles.

Reflecting on her relationship with the business mogul, the former model admitted to being "so shocked" at the news of his resignation during an interview on Sunrise on Thursday morning.

"For James to step away from his business, the man I knew then, that's the love of his life," she said. "He was never going to give up the business so I thought, 'For a man who's so passionate he must be really, really suffering.'"

Looking back on her early 20s, when she was engaged to James, Tziporah admitted he could be extremely "uncommunicative".

"He would really go into his shell and not be communicative sometimes for days at a time," the 44-year-old said.

Tziporah was in a highly publicised relationship with James in the 1990s.

The couple eventually became engaged, but parted ways in 1998 after five years together.

