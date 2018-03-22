News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Tziporah on James Packer's mental health struggles

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following James Packer's shock resignation as director from Crown Resorts, his ex-fiancee Tziporah Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has weighed in on the billionaire's mental health struggles.

President Trump Thanks The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
0:44

President Trump Thanks The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Friend Stassie?!
2:20

Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner’s Friend Stassie?!
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
2:07

PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
 

Reflecting on her relationship with the business mogul, the former model admitted to being "so shocked" at the news of his resignation during an interview on Sunrise on Thursday morning.

"For James to step away from his business, the man I knew then, that's the love of his life," she said. "He was never going to give up the business so I thought, 'For a man who's so passionate he must be really, really suffering.'"

Tziporah Malkah on Sunrise

Following James Packer's shock resignation as director from Crown Resorts, his ex-fiancee Tziporah Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has weighed in on the billionaire's mental health struggles. Source: Seven

James stepped down as director from his casino empire citing "mental health struggles" as the reason for his break. Source: Getty

Looking back on her early 20s, when she was engaged to James, Tziporah admitted he could be extremely "uncommunicative".

"He would really go into his shell and not be communicative sometimes for days at a time," the 44-year-old said.

Tziporah, formerly Kate Fischer, was in a highly publicised relationship with James in the 1990s. Source: Getty

Tziporah was in a highly publicised relationship with James in the 1990s.

The couple eventually became engaged, but parted ways in 1998 after five years together.

If you're experiencing feelings of anxiety or depression contact BeyondBlue or PANDA for support.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top