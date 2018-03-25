Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda doesn’t let them do this

She's the most famous momager of all time, and no we're not talking about Kris Jenner.

Yolanda Hadid, mother of world famous supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has spoken exclusively to Be revealing the one thing she doesn't let her children do, and it's pretty surprising.

"I always say to my children don’t buy me any gifts," the 54-year-old mother-of-three revealed when questioned what she usually does to celebrate Mother's Day, as Australians celebrate in a few months.

"All I want is a letter that speaks of how they feel about me," she shared. "That is something that I treasure [more] than anything else that money can buy."

And while most people may throw out their Mother's Day, birthday and Christmas cards, it seems Yolanda has other ideas.

"I’ve got this huge box at home of all my Mother’s Day cards and birthday cards, Christmas," she told Be. "It's very special to me."

The busy mum shared the valuable lesson she's taught her children and it's something everyone can feel inspired by.

"I’ve always taught my kids from very early on that material things that you can buy with money really doesn’t mean anything," she shared. "But the words they speak to me or write to me is something that I truly treasure, and is everything to me.

Meanwhile, the former Dutch-American supermodel is now busy starring in her own series called Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, which airs exclusively on Hayu is an eight-episode series where she shares her secrets as a ‘momager’ with six aspiring teen models and their mothers on how to create a successful brand.

Each week, Yolanda puts the girls and their mums through a series of lessons and assignments designed to not only test their modeling agility, but also the strength of their mother/daughter relationship.

All eight episodes are available to stream now, only on Hayu. See trailer below.

