Keira Maguire says Bachelor in Paradise is better than MAFS

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Now that MAFS is over, the whole of Australia appears to be at a loss as to what to do next.

But fear not, Keira Maguire has spoken out to reassure TV fans that all is not lost as Bachelor in Paradise starts this weekend and it will be something you 'won't forget'.

The former Bachelor contestant is returning to our screens for the spin-off which sees past hopefuls placed on an island together to see if love will blossom.

Keira Maguire has promised MAFS fans they'll love the new Bachelor spin off which starts on Sunday. Source: Twitter/KIIS FM

"It's the Bachelor and Bachelorette combined, but on steroids," she told KIIS FM's Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson.

"Let's just say you're not going to even remember Married At First Sight when you're watching it," she added.
Davina Rankin Keira Maguire

Keira happens to be friends with MAFS 'villain' Davina Rankin, who go way back and seem to enjoy girly catch ups over a glass of red wine. Source: Instagram / @davvyxx

Squeal!

The 30-year-old went on to tease the new reality show even more, spilling to the brekkie hosts about her rumoured romance with Sophie Monk's ex Jarrod Woodgate.

Jackie O was really quizzing Keira for the deets of the upcoming reality show. Source: Twitter/KIIS FM

"I really like Jarrod, he's a really nice guy," she said. "I think when I watched him on The Bachelorette I looked at him a different way to other people because I know what happens and I know how it can be portrayed and twisted. So I really just thought he was a really nice genuine guy."

She also revealed that while there is a lot of romance ahead, "there is still drama".

"I was fighting with everyone," she said.

Keira has promised the show will deliver on the drama. Source: Twitter/KIIS FM

The promo has already promised heaps of action and hinted at the show's first ever same-sex couple too. Check it out below.

Keira breaks down in the promo and it's suggested it's over Jarrod. Source: Ten

In it Keira can be seen sobbing and having a heated argument with some of the girls.

Bachelor in Paradise starts this Sunday on Ten from 7.30pm.

