Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds help a dying kid's dream come true

Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Before that saga arrives in theaters, however, a couple of the company’s most famous superheroes are aiming to use their powers for genuine good — by making a dying boy’s wish come true.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream tweeted a request for help getting in touch with members of the Avengers, all so a young boy could realize his dream of meeting one of Marvel’s icons.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans responded to Shannon Bream's request to make a dying boy's wish come true. Source: Getty



The Internet immediately came to the rescue, retweeting Beam’s message over 22,000 times, a coordinated effort that soon attracted the attention of none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who let it be known that he was interested in getting involved.



Though Deadpool isn’t technically part of the Avengers (hence the joke below), Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool2 is set to hit theaters in May, also pledged his support.

Ryan Reynolds also stepped up to the plate. Source: Getty



The altruistic commitment of Evans and Reynolds to brightening a sick child’s spirits is nothing short of inspiring — and it’s in keeping with the Marvel crew’s longstanding history of using their superheroic clout for noble purposes.

Back in 2015, as a consequence of a Super Bowl bet, Evans donned his Captain America outfit and brought along Star Lord himself, Chris Pratt, to visit Seattle Children’s Hospital — this after Pratt had stopped by Christopher’s Haven cancer charity in Boston dressed as his Guardians of the Galaxy leader.

And that same year, a young boy received a new bionic 3D-printed arm (designed to resemble Iron Man’s own arm) from none other than Robert Downey Jr.

