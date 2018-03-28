Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds help a dying kid's dream come true

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be teaming up with just about every Marvel Cinematic Universe do-gooder in this April’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Before that saga arrives in theaters, however, a couple of the company’s most famous superheroes are aiming to use their powers for genuine good — by making a dying boy’s wish come true.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream tweeted a request for help getting in touch with members of the Avengers, all so a young boy could realize his dream of meeting one of Marvel’s icons.

Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

The Internet immediately came to the rescue, retweeting Beam’s message over 22,000 times, a coordinated effort that soon attracted the attention of none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who let it be known that he was interested in getting involved.

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

Though Deadpool isn’t technically part of the Avengers (hence the joke below), Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool2 is set to hit theaters in May, also pledged his support.

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

The altruistic commitment of Evans and Reynolds to brightening a sick child’s spirits is nothing short of inspiring — and it’s in keeping with the Marvel crew’s longstanding history of using their superheroic clout for noble purposes.

Back in 2015, as a consequence of a Super Bowl bet, Evans donned his Captain America outfit and brought along Star Lord himself, Chris Pratt, to visit Seattle Children’s Hospital — this after Pratt had stopped by Christopher’s Haven cancer charity in Boston dressed as his Guardians of the Galaxy leader.

And that same year, a young boy received a new bionic 3D-printed arm (designed to resemble Iron Man’s own arm) from none other than Robert Downey Jr.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram