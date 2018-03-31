News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

This prank on Justin Timberlake is iconic

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Ashton Kutcher pulled heaps of hilarious pranks on our fave celebs during his 12 years hosting MTV's Punk'd.

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
0:15

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
0:32

Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
0:56

Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
0:52

Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
0:50

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
1:26

This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
0:30

Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
0:33

Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
 

But by far the funniest was one of his very first, an elaborate joke pulled on Justin Timberlake that saw the singer convinced his house, cars and even his dogs were being repossessed by the government over owed taxes.

The former N*Sync star looks so fresh faced as he pulls up into the driveway of his $8 million home only to discover all his belongings in the driveway and the doors to the house locked.

Justin Timberlake Ashton Kutcher best prank ever

Baby faced Justin Timberlake gets pranked big time during this elaborate joke played during Punk'd in 2003. Source: MTV

"You owe $900,000 in back taxes," an official explains to a very confused JT.

The agent, who is played by a then relatively unknown Dax Shepherd, proceeds to tell the Sexy Back singer that all his possessions have been seized and are now the property of the government.

Justin literally doesn't know what to say when he's told he owes $900k in taxes. Source: MTV

The real kicker though is when he tells Justin that even his dogs are being taken away.

"You took my dogs?" he replies in disbelief.

During the five minute segment of the very first episode of Punk'd, Justin — then aged 22 — has a permanent look of shock across his face, making it all the more funny.

Poor JT sheds a tear when he's told his dogs have also been taken. Source: MTV

Dax continues to add salt to his wounds as well, devaluing the fancy house by saying it doesn't have a proper "paved driveway" and snubbing the landscaping.

When he then calls his mum, the agent then tries to seize his phone too.

Poor JT, he looks set to Cry Me A River. Especially when the bailiffs start breaking his belongings to get them into the boxes.

Meanwhile his pal Ashton Kutcher is finding the whole thing super funny. Source: MTV

Just then Ashton arrives at the house, and as Punk'd was a new show Justin had no idea this meant he was the victim of a very elaborate joke.

With his head in his hands as he sits on the steps to his house, he realises he's been had and starts laughing.

They even want to take the singer's phone from him in the hilarious gag. Source: MTV

"You as*hole," he says, greeting his friend.

"So you don't make enough money from music to pay off your taxes," he replies. "Maybe you should try TV."

We've seen it so many times and still can't deal.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top