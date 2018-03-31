This prank on Justin Timberlake is iconic

Ashton Kutcher pulled heaps of hilarious pranks on our fave celebs during his 12 years hosting MTV's Punk'd.

But by far the funniest was one of his very first, an elaborate joke pulled on Justin Timberlake that saw the singer convinced his house, cars and even his dogs were being repossessed by the government over owed taxes.

The former N*Sync star looks so fresh faced as he pulls up into the driveway of his $8 million home only to discover all his belongings in the driveway and the doors to the house locked.

"You owe $900,000 in back taxes," an official explains to a very confused JT.

The agent, who is played by a then relatively unknown Dax Shepherd, proceeds to tell the Sexy Back singer that all his possessions have been seized and are now the property of the government.

The real kicker though is when he tells Justin that even his dogs are being taken away.

"You took my dogs?" he replies in disbelief.

During the five minute segment of the very first episode of Punk'd, Justin — then aged 22 — has a permanent look of shock across his face, making it all the more funny.

Dax continues to add salt to his wounds as well, devaluing the fancy house by saying it doesn't have a proper "paved driveway" and snubbing the landscaping.

When he then calls his mum, the agent then tries to seize his phone too.

Poor JT, he looks set to Cry Me A River. Especially when the bailiffs start breaking his belongings to get them into the boxes.

Just then Ashton arrives at the house, and as Punk'd was a new show Justin had no idea this meant he was the victim of a very elaborate joke.

With his head in his hands as he sits on the steps to his house, he realises he's been had and starts laughing.

"You as*hole," he says, greeting his friend.

"So you don't make enough money from music to pay off your taxes," he replies. "Maybe you should try TV."

We've seen it so many times and still can't deal.

