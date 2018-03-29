News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Wippa's incredible body transformation

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli has said goodbye to his dad bod after ditching an incredible 5kgs in just 28 days.

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Friend Stassie?!
2:20

Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner’s Friend Stassie?!
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
2:07

PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
Cat Showers Baby With Affection
0:58

Cat Showers Baby With Affection
 

The Nova FM radio host has just unveiled his impressive new physique on his brekkie show Fitzy & Wippa after taking part in Sam Wood's 28 day challenge and we can't stop staring.

Stripping off whilst on air, the dad-of-two — who previously weighed 96.9kgs — revealed a visibly trimmer waistline with a toned torso that stunned fitness fanatic Sam.

Wippa's incredible body transformation

Woah, Wippa has undergone a complete transformation thanks to the help of fitness fanatic Sam Wood. Source: Nova

"I hardly recognise the great man, look at him," Sam said.

But while the comedian was clearly proud of his efforts, he couldn't resist poking fun at himself and mocked the fact he still didn't have the 'V' that people with buff bodies rock.

Sam Wood was delighted that Wippa had done so well. Source: Nova

"It's more like a B," the 38-year-old teased, insisting however he was all about the protein shakes now.

Over the last month, Wippa has been dedicated to shedding weight after former Bachelor star Sam Wood challenged him to follow his diet and fitness plan.

Wippa has been documenting his workouts on Instagram, where he shared this cute video of his workout with son Jack. Source: Instagram/Wippa

The regime involves working out at home for just 28 minutes a day as well as following a variety of healthy recipes.

But while he's clearly delighted to say goodbye to his dad bod he admitted he still planned to indulge over the Easter long weekend.

It won't be long until he has abs to rival Sam's! Source: Nova/Instagram/SamWood

"I'm bloody proud of you," Sam said, when the scales showed Fitzy's new weight was now 92kgs. "But let's not undo all the good work over Easter, but enjoy yourself."

At this rate, he'll be rocking the same washboard abs as Sam soon.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top