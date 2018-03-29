Wippa's incredible body transformation

Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli has said goodbye to his dad bod after ditching an incredible 5kgs in just 28 days.

The Nova FM radio host has just unveiled his impressive new physique on his brekkie show Fitzy & Wippa after taking part in Sam Wood's 28 day challenge and we can't stop staring.

Stripping off whilst on air, the dad-of-two — who previously weighed 96.9kgs — revealed a visibly trimmer waistline with a toned torso that stunned fitness fanatic Sam.

"I hardly recognise the great man, look at him," Sam said.

But while the comedian was clearly proud of his efforts, he couldn't resist poking fun at himself and mocked the fact he still didn't have the 'V' that people with buff bodies rock.

"It's more like a B," the 38-year-old teased, insisting however he was all about the protein shakes now.

Over the last month, Wippa has been dedicated to shedding weight after former Bachelor star Sam Wood challenged him to follow his diet and fitness plan.

The regime involves working out at home for just 28 minutes a day as well as following a variety of healthy recipes.

But while he's clearly delighted to say goodbye to his dad bod he admitted he still planned to indulge over the Easter long weekend.

"I'm bloody proud of you," Sam said, when the scales showed Fitzy's new weight was now 92kgs. "But let's not undo all the good work over Easter, but enjoy yourself."

At this rate, he'll be rocking the same washboard abs as Sam soon.

