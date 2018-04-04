Fans confused by Ricki-Lee's opening ceremony gig

News

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She's the singing sweetheart who shot to fame on Australian Idol back in 2004.

But when Ricki-Lee Coulter took centre stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, some fans were left scratching their heads.

Several viewers have taken to Twitter to ask if the 32-year-old musician was actually lip syncing her rendition of Technicolour Love.

ricki lee

Some fans were confused by Ricki-Lee Coulter's performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. Source: Getty

"Is Ricki-Lee lip syncing? #GC2018 #OpeningCeremony," one viewer wrote.

"I’m kinda bummed Ricki-Lee is lip syncing #GC2018," another tweeted, as a different fan wrote, "Unsurprisingly, no close ups of Ricki-Lee Coulter’s mouth during the beachside lip synch number".

Be has reached out to Ricki-Lee's representatives for comment.









christine anu commonwealth games

Commonwealth Games media reps confirmed Christine Anu (pictured) did not lip sync, nor did any other performers on the night. Source: Getty

Meanwhile other viewers have also questioned Christine Anu's performance, and whether that was mimed too.

However a Commonwealth Games media rep told news.com.au that's certainly not the case.

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony Team advise that Christine Anu did not lip sync during her performance tonight at the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018," they told the publication.

"There is no lip syncing and it is live," they added, referring to all performances on the night.

