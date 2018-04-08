Russell Crowe's divorce auction rakes in $3.7million

Russell Crowe's 'Art of Divorce' auction was a great success on Saturday, as the actor raked in almost $4million.

The 54-year-old movie star had decided to auction off some of his most prized possessions, including iconic memorabilia, costumes and props from his Hollywood career, as a way of marking his split from Danielle Spencer in 2012.

A whopping $3.7million came in as a result of the auction kicking off at Sydney's Carriageworks over the weekend, with a 1960 painting The Suitor, by Charles Blackman, selling for $360,000.

"It's been a lot of fun putting it together for you," he told the crowd at the auction.

While a breastplate from his film Gladiator went for $125,000, a replica Roman chariot from the same movie sold for $65,000.

Meanwhile a wooden training sword was won for $20,000 and an aluminium prop sword went for $70,000.

One buyer forked out $115,000 for a costume Rusty wore as Captain Jack Aubrey in the 2003 film Master and Commander.

Absolutely chuffed with the results, Russell took to Twitter after the event to share with his fans.

"The Art of Divorce In case anyone is interested ... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing ... and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home ... not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy (sic)," he wrote.

The event also happened to coincide with his 54th birthday, so it was a case of double celebrations all around.

Last month it was announced that Russell was having this epic divorce sale.

"Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life — and the things that are not," Rusty said in a statement at the time, released by Sotheby’s Australia.

"Through the process I had a look around and realised I had a lot of stuff," he continued.

"Career stuff, stuff I’ve collected, and stuff in general. Boxes and boxes of stuff … so in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here’s a portion of that collection of stuff."

With additional reporting by AAP.

