Nicole Kidman's 'secret meeting' with divorce lawyer

It’s no secret Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship has been on the rocks lately, but it seems a breakup may officially be on the cards as Nic has reportedly arranged to meet with divorce lawyers.

According to Woman's Day the "top secret" meeting comes after sources admitted, constant fights, trust issues and clashing schedules have been taking a toll on the couple's relationship.

Despite attempting marriage counselling, the 50-year-old actress reportedly "can't take it anymore" and is preparing for the worst.

Although it wasn’t just any divorce lawyer that Nicole turned to for help, no no, Australia's golden girl has called in the big guns.

She has allegedly met with the high profile Jonathan Wolfe, also known as 'The Custody King' among celebs and the man Katie Holmes used to help her divorce Tom Cruise.

"She's told friends she'll probably hire him as she feels confident he could help her win the battle - no matter how nasty it gets and how much Keith fights it," a source told Woman's Day.

For a Hollywood couple renowned for their cute PDA at red carpets, we don't like the sound of this.

But unfortunately the reality is this pair haven’t been seen together months and Nicole also reportedly asked Keith "not to follow her" to California while she films season two of Big Little Lies.

The couple first tied the knot in 2006 and have two children together Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, along with $444 million worth of assets that would need to be divided.

In the meantime the actress isn't "taking any drastic action yet but wanted to know where she stood in light of a pre-nup being signed,” the source told the publication.

Be have reached out to Nicole and Keith's reps on the report.

While the odds may not be in their favour, we’re still praying these Aussie heartthrobs can work things out.

