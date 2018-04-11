In the midst of promoting her latest album 'Best Of My Love', Samantha Jade speaks of a recent Hollywood bombshell that reminded her of how her own music career all began.

Samantha Jade's connection with Channing Tatum

It was the shocking A-list breakup of the year that saw Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan part ways after nearly 12 years together and it really hit home for Aussie girl Samantha, who made her first big music break singing for their film 'Step Up' in 2006.

Speaking to Be, the 30-year-old pop singer said she's 'so sad' to hear about the split after she still remembers meeting the pair at the Step Up premiere when they first started seeing each other.

“I felt really sad, like I knew them. I just thought oh my god, I’m actually really upset,” Samantha tells Be.

“They just seemed like one of those in it to win it forever couples but hey, they were still together for a very long time so I feel like that’s an accomplishment in itself," she says.

"You know, maybe it didn’t last, but 10 years is a really long time!"

While 'Step Up' skyrocketed Channing Tatum's career, for Samantha, maintaining her name in the US record labels wasn't so easy and almost deterred her from continuing music altogether.

However the singer suggests it was this setback that eventually helped her to take out the title of Australian X Factor in 2012.

"I think when you’ve been in the industry for such a long time you learn so much more etiquette wise, how to be in a studio, do a gig, all of which is a good training platform and I think with the X-Factor I just understood things in a different way." She tells Be.

"You know, I’ve been through the whole being turned down and having doors shut in my face, so it was still hard but it wasn’t as shocking.”

Now not only is she now dubbed as Australia's pop sweetheart, but also considered to be the "third Minogue sister," due to her resemblance to Kylie Minogue that even sister Dani Minogue admits is uncanny.

And as for her newest album, Sammi is bringing back the best of 70's disco with covers of female powerhouses including Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Cher and Diana Ross.

Oh, and not to mention all the fashion, sequins and sparkles that comes with it of course.

Best Of My Love' is set to be released on April 20th.

