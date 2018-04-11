Can you see Kim Kardashian's latest photoshop fail?

Kim Kardashian has been accused of digitally altering her photos again, and fans aren't happy.

During a trip to Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared multiple snapshots of herself lounging on the beach in a teeny swimsuit.

While the photos are undoubtedly gorgeous and giving us total vaycay envy (that's a thing) the snaps have caused more controversy.

And it's not just fans suggesting that at least one of the images has been edited, with Page Six pointing out her unnatural pose and a white mark on her wrist.

Kim, 37, wore several different swimsuits for her photo session, all of them showing off the toned body she works out six days a week, with a trainer, to maintain.

Kim's vocal fans were quick to point out the mark, asking “what’s wrong with your hand?”

“Was this edited with MS Paint?” One fan teased, while another said, "one word photoshop!!"

The mum-of-three posted the blitz of beach body photos just four days after sharing an image of her sporting Calvin Klein undergarments that ended up being controversial, when her 110 million followers questioned the photo’s authenticity because of the bent door frame in the background.

At the time, Kim insisted in a blog post that the suggestion the photo had been altered beyond the addition of a filter was “so ridiculous”.

Her latest photos seem to have been a clapback at anyone who’s questioning the fit reality star turned mogul, who gave birth to four-year-old North and Saint, two. She and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, baby girl Chicago, via surrogate in January.)

But it looks like the posts are only adding more fuel to the fire.

