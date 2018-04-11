Russell Crowe celebrates officially being single

He separated from his wife Danielle Spencer six years ago.

But Hollywood star Russell Crowe is officially a single man after finalising his divorce, just two days after his hugely successful 'Art of Divorce' auction.

After clearing out his belongings ready for a fresh start — and making a cool $3.7m — it seems the Australian actor is ready to celebrate his new found freedom, taking to Twitter to thank those who helped him.

"In other news... yesterday, April 9th, 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced," he wrote. "Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys."

The 54-year-old split from Danielle in 2012 but in 2015 he revealed the duo hadn't finalised things legally and he was still in love with her.

"I've loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 — that's never going to change — and that's one of those things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did it fail?' I still can't work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed," he told The Sunday Times.

But after selling some of the biggest momento's of their time together, including iconic memorabilia, costumes and props from his Hollywood career, it seems Russell has now moved on.

At the same time he also took to his social media account to shut down reports he was dating Fifi Box, hinting he is now single and ready to mingle.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram