Sam Frost teases Home and Away romance

Sam Frost has quickly become a fan favourite on Home And Away.

And now it's time for her character Jasmine Delaney to find love in Summer Bay.

The former Bachelorette has teased fans about her hot new romance, and it involves a sexy copy. Don't we all love a man in a uniform?

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character.

"Colby and Jaz sitting in a tree...," Sam has written on her Instagram account, along with a photo of the pair cuddling.

"Pretty lucky that I get to work with a dear friend of mine @__timfranklin__ every day ... #HomeAndAway returns on @channel7 after the Comm Games."

Now recent promo clips have shown the pair locking lips, but as expected, there's always a twist.

This cop seems to have a connection to the River Boys. If his 'Blood and Sand' tattoo doesn't scream out trouble, we don't know what does.

Home And Away airs at 7:00pm on Channel Seven after the Commonwealth Games.

