News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian
All the signs Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloé Kardashian

Sam Frost teases Home and Away romance

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Sam Frost has quickly become a fan favourite on Home And Away.

BREAKING!: Khloe Kardashian Gives BIRTH To BABY GIRL!!!
2:27

BREAKING!: Khloe Kardashian Gives BIRTH To BABY GIRL!!!
Is Zayn Malik's New Music Video All About Gigi Hadid?: Sure Looks That Way!
2:24

Is Zayn Malik's New Music Video All About Gigi Hadid?: Sure Looks That Way!
Khloe Kardashian Gets BFF's SUPPORT During Cheating Scandal & Lamar Odom Reacts
1:57

Khloe Kardashian Gets BFF's SUPPORT During Cheating Scandal & Lamar Odom Reacts
Selena Gomez&rsquo;s Co-Star On Hotel Transylvania 3 Has Taylor Swift WORRIED!
2:15

Selena Gomez’s Co-Star On Hotel Transylvania 3 Has Taylor Swift WORRIED!
Tristan Thompson's Mistress SPEAKS OUT About Cheating Video
1:43

Tristan Thompson's Mistress SPEAKS OUT About Cheating Video
Kylie Jenner Seriously TERRIFIED Travis Scott Will Cheat On Her Next!
2:29

Kylie Jenner Seriously TERRIFIED Travis Scott Will Cheat On Her Next!
Lamar Odom Trying To WIN BACK Khloe Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal!
2:20

Lamar Odom Trying To WIN BACK Khloe Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal!
Tristan Thompson PUBLICLY CHEATS on Khloe Kardashian - Demi Lovato SHUTS DOWN Dr
15:11

Tristan Thompson PUBLICLY CHEATS on Khloe Kardashian - Demi Lovato SHUTS DOWN Dr
'Submergence' Exclusive Clip: James McAvoy &amp; Alicia Vikander Movie
1:19

'Submergence' Exclusive Clip: James McAvoy & Alicia Vikander Movie
MAFS' Dean shares unseen footage after Davina 'affair'
0:24

MAFS' Dean shares unseen footage after Davina 'affair'
Tommy Little enjoys a swim with Miranda Kerr
1:00

Tommy Little enjoys a swim with Miranda Kerr
Russell Crowe's old Nokia phone unveiled in car
0:54

Russell Crowe's old Nokia phone unveiled in car
 

And now it's time for her character Jasmine Delaney to find love in Summer Bay.

The former Bachelorette has teased fans about her hot new romance, and it involves a sexy copy. Don't we all love a man in a uniform?

sam frost home and away boyfriend

Sam Frost has teased Home and Away fans about her character's new romance with Tim Franklin. Source: Instagram/fro01

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character.

"Colby and Jaz sitting in a tree...," Sam has written on her Instagram account, along with a photo of the pair cuddling.

"Pretty lucky that I get to work with a dear friend of mine @__timfranklin__ every day ... #HomeAndAway returns on @channel7 after the Comm Games."

sam frost tim franklin dating

These two are so cute, we think they'd make a cute couple in real life too. Source: Instagram/fro01

home and away colby

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character. Source: Channel Seven

Now recent promo clips have shown the pair locking lips, but as expected, there's always a twist.

This cop seems to have a connection to the River Boys. If his 'Blood and Sand' tattoo doesn't scream out trouble, we don't know what does.

Home And Away airs at 7:00pm on Channel Seven after the Commonwealth Games.

sam frost summer bay

Well, hello there. Source: Channel Seven

sam frost kiss

Things are already getting very steamy. Source: Chanel Seven

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top