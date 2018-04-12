Exclusive: Tommy Little addresses ‘no belly button’ hysteria

It's no secret that comedian Tommy Little's career has taken a little bit of a left-turn, right-turn in recent times.

Tommy Little addresses ‘no belly button’ hysteria

The host of the Hit Network's Carrie and Tommy, has taken taking time between his appearances on The Project, the hit radio show and his comedy tour, to become a male model.

If you take a look at his insta, the glorious pics are there for the world to see, but something else seems to be missing entirely. The real question is, does Tommy Little have a belly button?

In an exclusive with Be, the 32-year-old spoke about the case of his missing navel.

"There's a massive conspiracy going around about my belly button," he said. "All it is, is it's an 'innie'. It's there. It's just not that prominent."

"I don't know what else to say, but I do have a belly button and it's probably hiding away now with all the people talking about it."

If you're wondering whether this "modelling" thing is a phase or if it's for real, Tommy is here to assure you, it's definitely happening.

"It's a career pivot," he told Be. "I've reached out to some agencies and I'm seeing it ending in Milan, but I may be shooting too high."

"A lot of people are asking about my height and to be honest, that's hurtful. I've told them I'm 6ft in heels which is true and I'd be happy to wear them on a catwalk."

While the spotlight has been on his change in career, we wondered how this is helping him with the ladies - after all, Tommy is single.

"I'm taking a break from the dating game," he said. "I'm on tour now so I'm gigging every night and it's a bit hard to start anything."

"Besides," he told Be, "I put my modelling pictures anywhere I can put them. Would be weird to bring a girl home when there are pictures of myself plastered all over the walls..."

Whether he's modelling in Milan, posing with a puppy on a couch or just casually chilling in his Calvin Kleins, one thing's for certain - Tommy is in his element. And we love it.

Catch Tommy's show, The Last King of Stupid, as he tours across the country in 2018. All booking info here.

