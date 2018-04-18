Katie Price opens up about miscarriage during marathon

British TV star Katie Price has opened up about suffering a miscarriage while running the London Marathon, admitting she was "bleeding the whole way".

The 39-year-old, who was married to singer Peter Andre at the time, has reflected on her ordeal as she gears up to run the 42.19km course for the first time since it happened in 2009.

"I ran the London Marathon last time having a miscarriage," she told new! magazine. "I was bleeding the whole way through."

Despite her heartbreaking experience last time, the mum-of-five is hitting the pavement again to support her mum, Amy, who has recently been diagnosed with a the lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, saying the trauma of her previous run has been blocked from her memory.

"I’ve got no memories of the last one," she told the publication. "This time it’s all for my mum, so the more I get out of breath, the more it’ll make me think, 'That’s what my mum has to go through'."

The British personality is known for sharing the details of her private life, having discussed her botched plastic surgery, relationship troubles and even the possibility of hiring a prostitute for her disabled son Harvey.

She shares kids Junior, 13 and Princess, 11 with the Mysterious Girl singer and and also shares two with her estranged husband Kieran Hayler, Jett, four, and Bunny, three.

Fifteen-year-old Harvey is the son of footballer, Dwight Yorke.

