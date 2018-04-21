Why Gina Liano wouldn't take her makeup off for $1 million

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Gina Liano is known for her bold and daring looks and says when it comes to her signature look, she wouldn't give it up for anything.

Speaking exclusively to Be, the reality TV star confessed that all the money in the world ($1 million to be exact) wouldn't make her give up her trademark makeup.

"No," she said sternly. "No I wouldn't."

Gina Liano heavy make-up no make-up

Gina admits that even for one million dollars she wouldn't ditch the makeup and hair and leave the house without it. Source: Instagram/ginaliano

"That's just not who I am," she admitted. "I don't look that different."

"Not because I look bad," she said. "It’s just not who I am. My kids see me without makeup, my makeup artist sees me with no makeup, my house keepers see me without makeup on."


"They always say you look nice without makeup on and that I don’t look that different," she confessed.
Gina Liano charity fundraiser

Gina Liano attends the Save Our Sons charity gala at the Crown Casino in Melbourne. Source: Instagram/ginaliano

And the secret to her famous look? It's actually to wear less make up and no foundation. That's right, less is more.

"I don’t do contouring or anything like that," she told Be. "I only wear powder, I don’t wear foundation, I don’t like it thick, it oxidizes and it looks dirty, I feel dirty, and I don’t really wear a lot of make up it's really the eyeshadow."

And what about the hair you ask? Well we spoke about that too. The trick Gina says, is to hair spray the roots for maximum volume.

Gina Liano hair spray make-up selfie

The trick to get ultimate volume is to hair spray the roots first. Source: Instagram/ginaliano

"I don’t do that much hair spray," she added. "My hair is actually not stiff to touch, there’s quite a bit of movement in it."

"Then I put a straightening iron to it after I blow dry it, and then I just tease it from the crown in sections." ma

Well there you have it peeps. To get Gina's famous daring look, use a bright eyeshadow and compact powder, but say no to heavy liquid foundation and do not overdo the hair spray.

