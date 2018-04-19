Meet Home and Away's new hunk

News

The former Packed to the Rafters actor is coming back to Seven as Federal Agent Lance Salisbury.

We all love a man in a uniform, am I right?

Actor Angus McLaren is the new resident of Summer Bay. McLaren is playing Federal Agent Lance Salisbury. Source: Getty

After Rafters ended in 2013, the 29-year-old went back to school to study performing arts at the prestigious Western Australian Performing Arts school (WAPA).

During this time, he honed his acting skills (and his physique) which landed him a role on the long-running soap.

Speaking to Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies on The Morning Show, Angus was excited to be part of the show.

"It felt really good, I watched it when I was younger and have a few friends go through it so it kind of felt like a rite of passage in some ways and definitely a bucket list tick."

Although this role is a dream come true, it's only just the beginning of the relaunch of his new career.

Angus poses for a pic after his Morning Show appearance on Channel 7 with Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies. Source: Instagram/MrAngusMcClaren

Angus will also be appearing in a film with British actor, Dev Patel (Lion / Slumdog Millionaire).

"That happened just before I left drama school," he said. "I was in my third year and I sent an audition via self test, sent it over, didn't think anything and the call came through. I was flown over to Mumbai to shoot the film."

The Aussie actor will be starring in Hotel Mumbai, a film about the 2008 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

"It was harrowing," he told the presenters. "It was a challenging shoot but seeing those actors in work was amazing."

Angus will also be starring with John Cleese in a film called The Naked Wanderer, and with Armie Hamme.

