Home and Away star says dating is "hard"

Nic Westaway: "Meeting girls is hard"

Aussie heartthrob Nic Westaway admits dating in the industry is tough.

The 27-year-old is single and ready to mingle, but says his Home and Away fame makes it hard for him to find a girlfriend.

RELATED: Samantha Jade 'loves' playing a bad girl

WATCH: Bonnie Sveen in raunchy TV sex scene

"Meeting girls is hard because they know what I do," he explained to The Daily Mail.

"Sometimes they'll put me above them when to me it is just my job... it's sometimes hard to have a relationship or a conversation with a girl if she thinks my ego is bigger or smaller than it should be, when their job is just as important as my job, regardless."

Nic has been single since breaking it off with his ex-girlfriend, glamour model Shenae Gillespie, who he met in 2014.

The soap star, who left Home and Away earlier this year, also spilled on his future acting plans.

"I'm still not entirely sure where I want to end up with my acting career," he revealed.

"At the moment, in my position, having only one or two credits under my belt, there's not a lot of choice. You kind of just have to put yourself out there and if anything lands in your lap you grab it."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.