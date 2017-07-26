Game of Thrones star dishes on that awkward sex scene

Warning: contains spoilers for episode two, season seven of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel talks Grey Worm sex scene

This week’s Game of Thrones gifted us our very first sex scene of the season.

Our pervy prayers were finally answered! Check it out in the video above.

But this particular sex scene was different to any we’ve seen on Gameof Thrones before. Yes, we saw the usual boobs and butts, but one half of the couple is missing a pretty, er, vital part.

Unsullied soldier Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) was castrated as a child, so when he and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) started to get frisky, viewers were initially confused about how they would do it.

Grey Worm sorted that out pretty quickly by pleasuring his lady with his mouth. And now Nathalie has spilled on the scene that had everyone talking.

“When I read the script the first thing I thought was that it’s a big deal for these two characters and also it’s a nude scene and you can’t help but think about that,” the actress told EW about getting her kit off on TV for the first time. “You’re like, ‘Okay, I’m getting naked.’”

“[It] was really strange for Jacob and I because we’ve danced around that scenario and we’ve become good mates and now we got to be naked around each other,” the 28-year-old added. “You feel like you’re giving something quite vulnerable and, yes, it’s hard.”

The actress believes the scene did a great job of exploring the two characters’ relationship.

“There’s something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm’s situation - his brutal history of being mutilated - there’s a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love,” she told the publication.

“And it sort of helps the scene to actually feel very vulnerable and exposed. It’s good to use that energy and it made it so much better.”

With Grey Worm off to storm the Lannister stronghold of Casterly Rock, it’s a dangerous time for the two lovebirds.

We hope for the sake of our new fave couple that he makes it out alive – but knowing this show, that ain’t guaranteed!

