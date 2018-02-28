News

Laurina Fleure's OTT date criteria for Bachelor In Paradise

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The highly awaited Bachelor franchise spin-off Bachelor In Paradise is fast approaching and another old face is set to make an appearance, Laurina Fleure from Blake Garvey's season.

It seems this time around Laurina knows exactly what she's looking for in a man.

Perhaps she's making sure that dirty street pie incident never happens again?

Bachelor In Paradise Laurina Fleure

This time around Laurina Fleure knows exactly what she's looking for in a man on Bachelor In Paradise. Source: Ten

In a new promo for the show, the 34-year-old recites a rather over-the-top list of 18 things she's looking for in a potential boyfriend.

She really is taking no prisoners.

If you're intelligent, witty, loving, affectionate, funny, spontaneous, adventurous, committed, respectful, playful, adoring, spiritual, a man of God, high energy, really healthy, accepting and understanding then step on up, because you are the man for Laurina.

Oh, one more thing, you need to be 'inspired to be the best version of yourself'.

Laurina Fleure Date

If you meet all this criteria then you're the man for Laurina. Source: Ten

It's not too much to ask really.

It seems Laurina is in luck, as there appears to be one lucky guy on the show who does tick all those boxes as she asks a mystery man, "Would you like to come a date with me?"

There seems to be one lucky guy on the show who does tick all those boxes as she asks a mystery man, "Would you like to come a date with me?" Source: Ten

We'll just have to wait and see who it is.

There's one thing for sure though; if there's a dirty street pie involved she'll be running in the other direction.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to air on Channel Ten later in 2018.

