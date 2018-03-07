'Nothing has changed': New teaser for Roseanne reboot released

Roseanne Barr became a superstar thanks to her eponymous ABC sitcom, which ended its hit network television run on May 20, 1997.

However, in this age of endless reboots — especially on TV — it was only a matter of time before she and the rest of the Conner clan made their return to the small screen.

That time is now, 21 years later, as they’re reuniting for a nine-episode run set to air later this month.

And during the Academy Awards, we got our first look at the show — including John Goodman’s Dan, who was supposedly dead at the end of the series’ prior season.

The gang’s all here in the above clip, including Lady Bird Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf as Jackie (spied in a brief pie-eating contest scene) and Sara Gilbert as Darlene — as well as Darlene’s daughter, who’s seen asking her grandma for money in the same way Darlene used to back in the day.

Still, the focus is, unsurprisingly, on Barr’s matriarch, who remains as cranky as ever — as evidenced by the fact that, when her grandson tells her that he’s not scared of her, she responds with “Give it time.” Oh, and her signature laugh hasn’t changed a bit either.

How the show will play in the era of #MeToo remains to be seen — especially given Barr’s own outspoken political beliefs. Yet there’s no doubt that the revival remains one of 2018’s most eagerly anticipated debuts.

The new (and hopefully just-as-funny) Roseanne premieres Tuesday, March 27, on ABC US.

