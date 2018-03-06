First look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

On Sunday night, Disney sprung a supercalifragilistic surprise on Oscar viewers, releasing the first teaser for Mary Poppins Returns.

The musical film, a sequel to the 1964 classic, stars Emily Blunt in the role originated by Julie Andrews.

The 90-second preview gives audiences a quick glimpse of Blunt as the magical nanny, speaking in Andrews’s distinctive cadence as she admires herself in a mirror (a nod to a sight gag from the original film). Watch it above.

The teaser opens on 17 Cherry Tree Lane, a familiar address to anyone who’s seen Mary Poppins.

That film ended with the sight of the Banks family joyously leaving their home to fly a kite together, as Mary returned to her home in the clouds.

Twenty-five years later, that joy seems to be gone; the sky is overcast, and a discarded kite tumbles out of a trash can.

It’s the perfect time for Mary to come back to Earth — which she will, with a little help from Lin-Manuel Miranda (playing a role similar to Dick Van Dyke’s in the original film).

The teaser also gives us a look at the grownup Jane and Michael Banks, played by Ben Wishaw and Emily Mortimer.

The new film features Meryl Streep (as a character named Topsy Turvy), Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke in a cameo role.

The musical will feature new songs by Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman — some of which we hope will be included in the next trailer.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theatres this Christmas.

