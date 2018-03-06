News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

First look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

Gwynne Watkins
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

On Sunday night, Disney sprung a supercalifragilistic surprise on Oscar viewers, releasing the first teaser for Mary Poppins Returns.

Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
3:33

Tourist Risks His Life and his Car Crossing the Vitim River
Fans CONVINCED Descendants 3 Is On Its Way & Here's Why
2:28

Fans CONVINCED Descendants 3 Is On Its Way & Here's Why
Hugh Grant and Jude Law arrive at the Critic's Circle Film Awards
0:42

Hugh Grant and Jude Law arrive at the Critic's Circle Film Awards
3 Toning Moves For Tank-Top Arms
2:09

3 Toning Moves For Tank-Top Arms
Groom carries wheelchair-bound bride up the aisle
0:59

Groom carries wheelchair-bound bride up the aisle
Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
1:35

Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
Group 2 take on Proud Mary | Boot Camp | The X Factor UK 2015
2:35

Group 2 take on Proud Mary | Boot Camp | The X Factor UK 2015
Mary Elizabeth Ellis - AMERICAN IDOL

Mary Elizabeth Ellis - AMERICAN IDOL
Harry Styles: actor or singer?
1:29

Harry Styles: actor or singer?
Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
3:10

Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
2:08

The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
This is how Disney films can help parents talk about death with their kids
1:36

This is how Disney films can help parents talk about death with their kids
 

The musical film, a sequel to the 1964 classic, stars Emily Blunt in the role originated by Julie Andrews.

The 90-second preview gives audiences a quick glimpse of Blunt as the magical nanny, speaking in Andrews’s distinctive cadence as she admires herself in a mirror (a nod to a sight gag from the original film). Watch it above.

Mary Poppins Returns Emily Blunt

A new teaser trailer has given a first look at Emily Blunt starring as Mary Poppins. Source: Disney

The teaser opens on 17 Cherry Tree Lane, a familiar address to anyone who’s seen Mary Poppins.

That film ended with the sight of the Banks family joyously leaving their home to fly a kite together, as Mary returned to her home in the clouds.

Twenty-five years later, that joy seems to be gone; the sky is overcast, and a discarded kite tumbles out of a trash can.

It’s the perfect time for Mary to come back to Earth — which she will, with a little help from Lin-Manuel Miranda (playing a role similar to Dick Van Dyke’s in the original film).

Julie Andrews Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews played the iconic character in the 1964 classic. Source: Disney

The teaser also gives us a look at the grownup Jane and Michael Banks, played by Ben Wishaw and Emily Mortimer.

The new film features Meryl Streep (as a character named Topsy Turvy), Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke in a cameo role.

The musical will feature new songs by Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman — some of which we hope will be included in the next trailer.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theatres this Christmas.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Entertainment US.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top