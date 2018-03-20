News

MAFS' Davina gets the last laugh

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

She's been one of the most controversial contestants Married At First Sight has ever seen, now ahead of her shock return in the season's finale episodes, Davina Rankin has been spotted enjoying some time in a more drama-free environment.

The 26-year-old reality star was snapped showing off her stunning bikini bod, as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach with a friend.

MAFS Davina Rankin was spotted enjoying some downtime at the beach with a friend. Source: Instar

The 26-year-old reality star is set to make a shock return to the show in a jaw-dropping explosive finale. Source: Instar

She sparked controversy during her time on the show by getting involved in a cheating scandal with fellow contestant Dean Wells. Source: Instar

It's a stark contrast to what looks to be an explosive and jaw dropping season finale of the show over the next two nights, where Davina is set to make her shock return.

And she's ready to come back with a bang, admitting in the promo that she she hopes 's**t hits the fan'.

We can't wait for this episode.

The reality star showed of her amazing bikini bod and she spent time by the water. Source: Instar

Davina Rankin and partner Ryan chose to leave the show after their relationship couldn't be recovered following the cheating scandal. Source: Instar

The reality star was cast as one of the season's villains along with fellow contestant Dean Wells, after the pair had an affair behind their partners backs.

And while Dean was able to mend things with his partner Tracey - that is until Tracey ended things at the recent vowel renewal - for Davina and Ryan it was a different story, with the pair choosing to leave a week after the scandalous reveal - unsurprising really.

Since her time on the show ended Davina opened up to followers in a video explaining that she had been distant in order to deal with the heat she copped online from 'haters' on social media.

So we can't blame her for wanting to enjoy some downtime at the beach.

Davina rocked a strapless white bandeau paired with lacy, peach, tie-ip bottoms and looked glowing as she frolicked in the water and lay in the sun.

We can't blame her for wanting to relax at the beach after Davina copped plenty of heat during her time on the show. Source: Instar

The two friends seem to be feeling a little parched at this moment. Source: Instar

But we assume the time for relaxing won't last long after viewers finally learn of the Married At First Sight finale 'bombshell' because knowing Davina, she will ensure she has the last laugh when it comes to the drama.

That's what makes you love her - or hate - we can't decide.

We're sure in her shock finale return Davina will be centre of attention when it comes to the drama - and we love it. Source: Instar

Davina Rankin flaunts her amazing figure at the beach. Source:Instar

Married At First Sight finale is set to go off with a bang. Source: Instar

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

