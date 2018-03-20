MAFS' Davina gets the last laugh

She's been one of the most controversial contestants Married At First Sight has ever seen, now ahead of her shock return in the season's finale episodes, Davina Rankin has been spotted enjoying some time in a more drama-free environment.

The 26-year-old reality star was snapped showing off her stunning bikini bod, as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach with a friend.

It's a stark contrast to what looks to be an explosive and jaw dropping season finale of the show over the next two nights, where Davina is set to make her shock return.

And she's ready to come back with a bang, admitting in the promo that she she hopes 's**t hits the fan'.

We can't wait for this episode.

The reality star was cast as one of the season's villains along with fellow contestant Dean Wells, after the pair had an affair behind their partners backs.

And while Dean was able to mend things with his partner Tracey - that is until Tracey ended things at the recent vowel renewal - for Davina and Ryan it was a different story, with the pair choosing to leave a week after the scandalous reveal - unsurprising really.

Since her time on the show ended Davina opened up to followers in a video explaining that she had been distant in order to deal with the heat she copped online from 'haters' on social media.

So we can't blame her for wanting to enjoy some downtime at the beach.

Davina rocked a strapless white bandeau paired with lacy, peach, tie-ip bottoms and looked glowing as she frolicked in the water and lay in the sun.

But we assume the time for relaxing won't last long after viewers finally learn of the Married At First Sight finale 'bombshell' because knowing Davina, she will ensure she has the last laugh when it comes to the drama.

That's what makes you love her - or hate - we can't decide.

