Davina Rankin's shock return on MAFS finale

It's safe to say Married At First Sight has definitely delivered on the drama this year, especially with the Davina Rankin and Dean Wells 'affair'.

And it seems Davina isn't quite done ruffling feathers as she is set to make a shock return in the MAFS finale.

In a new promo for the final episodes, Davina enters the cocktail party admitting she hopes 's**t hits the fan'. Wow.

It seems as if the truth to the Davina and Dean 'affair' is finally put to rest, as the whole group, including Tracey, are shown footage of the pair together.

"Her looks are not her best quality," Dean says in the footage, referring to Tracey.

Could that be the nail in the coffin for Tracey?

It appears Dean may profess his love for his wife in the final commitment ceremony, but who knows what Tracey may say.

We're all on tenterhooks and many viewers are too as some just couldn't contain their excitement on social media.

I absolutely cannot WAIT to see the moment the experts replay what Dean said to Davina behind everyone’s backs & all their reactions #MAFS — Georgina Louey (@GeorginaL_97) March 14, 2018

Woah woah woah they are showing the clip of Dean and Davina 👀 #mafs #marriedatfirstsight pic.twitter.com/rFgqB0q8GP — 🍒 Nyari (@adionamanyere) March 14, 2018

#MAFS

Four Nights

Five couples

Six reasons to watch

"Davina is back. Watch it burn" — Kath and Kim Now (@KathAndKimToday) March 14, 2018

MAFS continues on Sunday at 7.00pm on Channel Nine.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram