This is the most hilarious baking show ever

It's the foodie show that has been billed as "part reality contest, part hot mess.”

So it's no wonder people everywhere are going nuts for Nailed It, Netflix's new cooking series that sees everyday home cooks competing against each other to create baking masterpieces.

The winner gets to take home a cash prize of AU$13,000 and get to say the words... Nailed It!

But the best part about this bake-off is they're all absolutely rubbish.

From wedding cakes that would make anyone say 'I don't' to unicorn cakes that look like monsters, this show has it all.

This show has everything, all the most epic baking fails in one show that you have to start watching.

Fans have been blowing up their Twitter feeds praising the program.

I’ve been laughing like an idiot at this all day. It’s a show on Netflix called nailed it and they take people who can’t bake and make them recreate extravagant cakes. This is the result 😂 pic.twitter.com/cE9S64Pwy3 — Maddie Hettrich (@maddisoy) March 10, 2018

I have so much to do today but #NailedIt is on Netflix and all I want to do is watch people fail at baking. this show is MY EVERYTHING — mat whitehead (@matwhi) March 10, 2018

me before spring forward vs. me after losing an hour of sleep #NailedIt pic.twitter.com/CgC9ayqHWe — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 12, 2018

#NailedIt on Netflix is my new favorite show. The #DonaldTrump cake is the best pic.twitter.com/7ClzuASW2c — Andrea Raglione (@ARaglione) March 18, 2018

Watching #NailedIt and I swear I have not screeched with laugher this hard before in my life! — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) March 19, 2018

Nailed It arrived on Netflix Australia March 9, and ever since has been a absolute fan-favourite. Nothing tastes sweeter than watching people bake, who can't bake to save themselves.

Comedian Nicole Byer and famous chocolatier Jacque Torres are the reality show hosts who make the series even more humourous.

Jump on board guys and start bingeing this television series, you won't regret it.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and [[[[[[[[[Instagram]]]]]]](https://www.instagram.com/yahoo7be/|Instagram)]]