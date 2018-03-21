News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

This is the most hilarious baking show ever

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It's the foodie show that has been billed as "part reality contest, part hot mess.”

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
 

So it's no wonder people everywhere are going nuts for Nailed It, Netflix's new cooking series that sees everyday home cooks competing against each other to create baking masterpieces.

The winner gets to take home a cash prize of AU$13,000 and get to say the words... Nailed It!

Nailed It unicorn cake before after

Bakers must replicate a professional cake or sweet treat. But sometimes they don't turn out quite like the original. Source: Netflix

Nailed It hosts comedian Nicole Byer and chocolatier Jacques Torres

Hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and chocolatier Jacques Torres, this series will leave you in stitches. Source: Netflix

But the best part about this bake-off is they're all absolutely rubbish.

From wedding cakes that would make anyone say 'I don't' to unicorn cakes that look like monsters, this show has it all.

Dinosaur cake fail Nailed It Netflix

Some fo the baked goods end up being hilarious, including this dinosaur cake that looked nothing like the original. Source: Netflix

This show has everything, all the most epic baking fails in one show that you have to start watching.

Fans have been blowing up their Twitter feeds praising the program.











Nailed It arrived on Netflix Australia March 9, and ever since has been a absolute fan-favourite. Nothing tastes sweeter than watching people bake, who can't bake to save themselves.

Comedian Nicole Byer and famous chocolatier Jacque Torres are the reality show hosts who make the series even more humourous.

Jump on board guys and start bingeing this television series, you won't regret it.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and [[[[[[[[[Instagram]]]]]]](https://www.instagram.com/yahoo7be/|Instagram)]]

Back To Top