People are asking Ivanka Trump to 'Save Palestine'

Eyes were on the first daughter’s ensemble Thursday night as The White House held its annual Hanukkah ceremony.

For the Trump family’s first holiday celebration in the Oval Office, Ivanka Trump arrived glistening in designer Alexander McQueen. She wore an all-black ensemble, pairing a black peplum cardigan with an embroidered silk black and metallic maxi skirt — worth $948 USD (originally $1895) and $1,023, respectively.

The belt alone, also Alexander McQueen, is worth $765.

Trump had converted to Judaism before marrying her husband and fellow white house advisor Jared Kushner in 2009. They attended the event together along with their three children, Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and one-year-old Theodore.

The fashion icon shared a video to her Instagram page of her children taking part in the candle lighting ceremony as she smiled on.







The celebration comes just days after President Donald Trump announced that the United States would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The contentious decision has heightened tensions in the area, which is already fraught, and many took to Ivanka’s post to express their concerns using a hashtag in Arabic that translates to “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine” as well as “Free Palestine,” and #SavePalestine.

Many also used the hashtag #JerusalemIsTheCaptialOfPalestine to express their angst over President Trump's recognition as Jerusalem being the capital of Israel.

