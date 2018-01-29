Is this the cheesiest café in Australia?

Look away lactose intolerant peoples because we have found the cheesiest café Down Under.

Sydney’s Bare Grill on Burke will melt a wheel of raclette cheese under the grill and pour it on literally anything on their menu.

It’s kind of like cheese porn. There are 15 burger options to choose from and the American Cheeseburger is just $10. Bargain.

You can also add a side of extra cheesy Mac and Cheese on your burger.

At every good burger joint you will find good quality sides. And Bare grill is no exception. The ‘Epic Fries’ are a meal in themselves… perfectly fried waffle fries with liquid cheese, pulled pork, spiced aioli, Carolina BBQ sauce and bacon topped with shallots.

Watch the video at the top of the article to get your cheese fix.

