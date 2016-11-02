You won't believe what Pete Evans wants to ban

He’s come under fire for his controversial beliefs on sunscreen, dairy and Paleo diet, and celebrity chef Pete Evans is making waves once again – this time for his opinions on fluoride.

Pete’s latest Instagram post shows the chef is currently reading a book titled The Case Against Fluoride: How Hazardous Waste Ended Up in Our Drinking Water and the Bad Science and Powerful Politics That Keep it There.

It’s not the first time Pete has taken an anti-fluoride stance. In 2015, Pete backed a Perth-based anti-fluoride lobby group which advocates against the “mass medication” of public water fluoridation.

However experts say fluoride is not a hazardous waste and is added to local water supply to protect teeth against decay

“Fluoride helps repair any damage before it becomes serious. A constant low-level supply of fluoride is best for this, with fluoride in your drinking water and toothpastes acting like a constant ‘repair kit’ for your teeth,” Dr Christopher Ho from CARE Dentistry tells Be.

It seems Pete’s wife Nicola also supports her husband’s views, with the model taking to Instagram earlier this year to encourage the use of home made remineralising toothpaste, a natural remedy consisting of calcium powder, baking soda, coconut oil and other minerals Diatomaceous Earth and Xylitol Powder.

Dr Ho says there has been no independent testing of these kinds of toothpastes, and recommends using a formulation that has been proven to reduce decay.

“[They] all seem to be safe materials by themselves, however the combining of all these elements together should be tested independently to ensure their safety and that they do not cause any side effects,” he says.

“The use of fluoride in toothpastes have been researched extensively and have shown to have significant effect to reduce decay and improve oral health.”

“Furthermore there are ingredients within toothpaste that help to dislodge food particles through foaming action, as well as remineralising damaged tooth structures preventing tooth erosion. Toothpaste also contains mild abrasives to remove stains.”

