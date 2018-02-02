News

Meghan Markle just broke another royal protocol
Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

Suits! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle match at charity do

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked everything like the power couple they have become, wearing matching suits to their first charity event.

All eyes were on the pair as they arrived at the annual Endeavour Fund awards - to celebrate the sporting and adventure challenges of servicemen and women.

Despite a rainy evening in London, all eyes were on former Suits actress Meghan who stunned in a smart Alexander McQueen tuxe shirt and suit.

prince harry

Prince Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund awards. Photo: Getty

meghan markle

Meghan and Harry matched in suits. Photo: Getty

Black heels and a clutch finished off her look.

While husband-to-be Harry looked equally dashing in his navy-blue suit and tie.

endeavour fund awards

It was the pair's first charity event and they present an award. Photo: Getty

The royal pair were due to present awards at the ceremony held at Goldsmiths Hall.

They mingled with guests ahead of the ceremony as well, both looking relaxed and enjoying a laugh.

harry and meghan

Harry and Meghan mingle with guests before the ceremony. Photo: Getty

The Endeavour Fund was created by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry to give funding to wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

It comes after it was revealed Meghan was likely to break another royal family tradition and give a speech at the wedding.

The couple are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

