Harry lashes out at Meghan's rogue siblings

Meghan Markle’s extended family have been making headlines across the globe with their very public criticism of the bride-to-be.

But after her half-sister Samantha Grant’s latest Australian interview, it seems Prince Harry has had enough.

The 33-year-old is said to be rushing to his love’s defence and preparing to speak out against her rogue siblings.

A palace source told Woman’s Day that the prince is not happy with Samantha’s recent claims that Meghan isn’t doing enough to help their father.

“Harry has a temper on him, especially when people mess with his loved ones,” they told the publication, "The palace has a ‘no comment’ policy, but Harry is struggling to toe that line right now.”

They go on to claim that Harry is trying to organise a TV interview to defend his bride.

Samantha – who is reverting back to her ‘Markle’ surname now that Meghan is engaged – told A Current Affair last week that she’s furious that Meghan has a lavish lifestyle while their father barely has a penny to his name.

“I don’t think he feels that she owes him but that is how I see it,” Samantha said, “Honestly, what she could spend in a weekend would greatly help dad so that should be a priority.

“Like you know I you can afford $75,000 for a dress, you can afford $75,000 to help your dad.

“You need to step up to the plate and make sure he’s well taken care of.”

Meanwhile Meghan’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr, also came out last week to slam the future royal for brutally rejecting him when he reached out.

“My lawyer had a phone meeting with her lawyer, and he emailed me some of her direct words,” Tom told In Touch magazine.

“She said, 'That's distant family and I don't know those people.' That's pretty harsh’.”

Describing the response as a ‘slap in the face’, Tom believes his recent arrest for assaulting his girlfriend, along with their sister Samantha’s habit of airing the family's dirty laundry, has seen Meghan shut her family out.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram