Top secret 'UFO' spotted flying low over cars

The footage was uploaded to the UFO Today YouTube page, which is often populated with videos of ‘UFO’ sightings.

In the video, a camera is filming from a car and overhead a bizarre object can be seen flying past.

According to the narrator, the aircraft couldn’t possibly be a passenger plane because there are no flashing lights on the bottom.

“The footage captured a TR-3B UFO in mid-air and it might be the best evidence ever of the TR-3B UFO ever,” the narrator says in the video.

“The triangular object is coming in from the left of the screen and you can see that this object doesn't have any blinking lights like a normal airplane should have.

“It is flying at a very low altitude which is very strange for a normal airplane.”

The video comes just weeks after a Miami man called Daniel Zeljkovich‎ claimed he saw at least 10 ‘UFOs’ circling the sky.

“What me and my co-driver saw on February 14th at 5am in the Miami sky its completely puzzling my mind,” Daniel wrote on the UFO Hunters page.

“My co-driver started freaking out and kept saying if he was seeing things and if I saw the same lights in the sky.”

While Daniel at first didn’t know what his friend was talking about, he soon found out.

“I looked up and sure enough I saw them,” he wrote.

“What we saw was about 9-10 lights in the sky in perfect line formation equal distance apart.

“Then those same lights went straight up and they became a circle till this point we were still sitting in the truck in complete awe.”

Daniel went on to say that he had ‘no idea’ what he was looking at but he ‘wanted to record it’.

“By the time I got out of the truck and point my phone, circle formation broke up and this is what was recorded,” he said.

