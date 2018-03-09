Camilla’s ‘pregnancy’ revealed in surprising tweet

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
"The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month," the British news agency tweeted.

Clearly mistaking 70-year-old Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the title mishap saw Twitter react – including Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Tom Parker Bowles Camilla

Tom hilariously addressed the tweet, which mistakenly announced his mum Camilla's pregnancy. Photo: Getty

Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla and Charles already have four children between them. Photo: Getty

“Dear God. Really!” Tom quipped to his 31,000 followers.

While the tweet was clearly about Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child with Prince William in just a few weeks, Twitter happily took the joke and ran with it.



The tweet was quickly deleted, but Tom wasn’t about to let it go that easily, taking a screenshot and posting it again.











