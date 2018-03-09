Camilla’s ‘pregnancy’ revealed in surprising tweet

From royal weddings to new babies, it’s all happening in the royal family, and one UK publication sparked talk there might be yet another big announcement to celebrate after they issued a shock tweet about the Duchess of Cornwall’s ‘pregnancy’.

"The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month," the British news agency tweeted.

Clearly mistaking 70-year-old Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the title mishap saw Twitter react – including Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles.

“Dear God. Really!” Tom quipped to his 31,000 followers.

While the tweet was clearly about Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child with Prince William in just a few weeks, Twitter happily took the joke and ran with it.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but Tom wasn’t about to let it go that easily, taking a screenshot and posting it again.

They kept that quiet! 👶🏻😂 — Debbie (@bertandpipsmum) March 8, 2018

Ready for your new sibling🤪 — Beth W (@bunnyette) March 7, 2018

New baby brother or sister for you then, Tom? 😉 — MiMi Aye (@meemalee) March 7, 2018

Congratulations on your impending sibling. Must have been a surprise? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 7, 2018

