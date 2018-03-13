News

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Trump spills on Melania’s 'not so easy' life

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She comes under scrutiny for everything from her style choices to her marriage, and Donald Trump has opened up about his wife Melania, confessing that things aren’t easy for the first lady.

The POTUS was addressing the crowd at a Pennsylvania political rally on the weekend, when he spoke out Melania’s role as his wife – and her duties in the White House.

“Great first lady,” The Hill reports Trump saying.

Donald Trump Melania

Trump has opened up about the first lady, admitting her life isn't as easy as it seems. Photo: Getty

“She’s great. She’s great. You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy. She is a great first lady.”

Trump’s very public admission things aren’t all they seem comes after allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels she had a secret affair with the POTUS.

Donald Trump Stormy Daniels

Porn star Stormy claims she had an affair with the President years ago. Photo: Getty

Stormy, also known as Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with the President in 2006 that lasted several months, and taking place just after Melania welcomed the couple’s son, Barron.

Trump hasn’t addressed the claims, however his lawyer, Michael Cohen, has denied allegations of the affair.

Melania Trump Donald affair allegations

The affair is alleged to have taken place four months after Melania gave birth to the couple's son Barron. Photo: Getty

However the latest development has seen Stormy offer to return a $165,000 payment she reportedly received from Trump’s lawyer in 2016 not to discuss the alleged relationship.

“As we have always said, this is about a search for the truth and the ability of Ms. Clifford to tell the American people what really happened so they can make their own determination,” Stormy's lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a statement, according to the New York Times.

“Our offer proves this out.”

