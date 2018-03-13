Kmart recalls popular kitchen item

If you have this popular kitchen item on your bench at home you need to take it back to the store now.

Kmart Australia has officially recalled its Home&Co 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster (Model No. TL-136) due to risk of electric shock.

The Electrical Safety recall notice, was shared on the company Facebook page, said that the item poses a "potential electrocution hazard".

"Some of the toasters have a faulty switch, causing the heating element to remain 'live' when the lever is up and the toaster appears turned off," The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission notice read.

Customers have been advised to stop using and return the product, purchased between September 2016 – November 2017, and receive a full refund.

Many people expressed their concern in the comments sharing their own experiences with the toaster.

"When I went to use it the power went down," one person commented.

"Bugger, chucked mine out last week it literally blew up in my face," another said.

No other Kmart toasters are affected by this recall.

It comes after another popular homeware item was pulled off sale last week.

It was one of the most sought-after items in Kmart’s new collection just a matter of weeks ago, but the pink velvet chair everyone went bonkers for has been withdrawn from sale.

A member of the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group revealed she had been told the $49 pink velvet plush chair had been taken off the shelves.

A spokesperson for Kmart confirmed that the chairs have been withdrawn as a ‘safety precaution.’

“At Kmart our priority is customer safety, the Kmart quality team have conducted assessments on the pink velvet chair from a number of batches where all chairs tested performed safely,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Be.

“The Pink Velvet chair has not been recalled, just withdrawn until investigations are completed.”

