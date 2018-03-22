News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

Pregnant Kate closing in on final engagement

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

With her due date closing in, Kate Middleton has stepped out for one of her final royal engagements before taking maternity leave.

The Duchess, who is due to give birth next month, ditched her usual cream tones, blues and florals and opted for a bold mint green knee-length dress with a matching bespoke Jenny Packham coat.

Co-hosting an event at the Royal Society of Medicine in London on Wednesday, it is thought to be her second last day of royal duties.

Even hubby Prince William has confirmed the baby will be here 'any minute now'.

kate middleton

Kate stuns in mint green on one of her last engagements. Photo: Getty

kate fashion

She strayed from her usual choice of cream tones, blues and florals. Photo: Getty

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly revealed things were happening soon, while he was knighting Beatle's legend Ringo Starr earlier this week, according to Hello! magazine.

But Kate hasn't let the nearing birth slow her down, seen cradling her growing bump while waving to onlookers.

kate baby bump

Ready to pop. Photo: Getty

kate final engagement

Kate co-hosted a forum with the Royal Society of Medicine. Photo: Getty

Today's forum is meant to encourage early intervention into the lives of children, and bring together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to discuss perinatal, maternal and infant mental health.

Kate's final two engagements are tomorrow.

