Pregnant Kate closing in on final engagement

With her due date closing in, Kate Middleton has stepped out for one of her final royal engagements before taking maternity leave.

The Duchess, who is due to give birth next month, ditched her usual cream tones, blues and florals and opted for a bold mint green knee-length dress with a matching bespoke Jenny Packham coat.

Co-hosting an event at the Royal Society of Medicine in London on Wednesday, it is thought to be her second last day of royal duties.

Even hubby Prince William has confirmed the baby will be here 'any minute now'.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly revealed things were happening soon, while he was knighting Beatle's legend Ringo Starr earlier this week, according to Hello! magazine.

But Kate hasn't let the nearing birth slow her down, seen cradling her growing bump while waving to onlookers.

Today's forum is meant to encourage early intervention into the lives of children, and bring together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to discuss perinatal, maternal and infant mental health.

Kate's final two engagements are tomorrow.

