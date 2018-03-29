Questions raised over whether the Queen and Prince Philip still live together

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

The Queen’s official residence is Buckingham Palace, right in the heart of London, where she spends most of her time attending to official business.

However, the royal family own multiple properties, including Sandringham House in Norfolk and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and it’s been claimed Prince Philip has been spending the majority of his time away from his beloved wife in one of their many houses.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Questions have been raised over whether or not the Queen and Prince Philip are still living together. Photo: Getty Images

“He very much enjoys Wood Farm, and he and the Queen still see each other at some point in the week or weekends,” a source previously told The Daily Star about Philip’s love of Sandringham.

“They see each other depending on Her Majesty’s schedule, but she works around it to see him as much as possible.”

Indeed, speculation over the couple’s relationship was ripped wide open recently with the release of the second series of Netflix show The Crown.

In the series, the show alluded to the fact that the prince may have been unfaithful to his wife in the early years of their marriage.

However, neither the Queen nor Prince Philip have ever spoken publicly about anything regarding their personal relationship.

Prince Philip retired last year at the age of 95, after spending years as the prince consort and stepped down from carrying out official royal duties.

Wedding of the Queen and Prince Philip

The couple married in 1947 and have put on a united front ever since. Photo: Getty Images

Royal couple

The couple have many residences on their property portfolio. Photo: Getty Images

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” the Royal Communications announced in a statement.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

“Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of 780 organisations which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

