Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Eerie ‘blue ghost’ spotted using Google Earth

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Many a weird and wonderful thing have accidentally been captured on Google Earth.

Now an eagle-eyed internet user has discovered what appears to be a ghostly blue apparition that seems to hover above a group of completely unsuspecting people.

Twitter user Daniel Shine spotted the image, and shared it to his Twitter, according to The Daily Star.

Ghost Google Earth

The blue apparition appears to hover above people on the street. Photo: Google

“Found this on Google Earth,” the publication reports him tweeting.

“It’s the corner of Yesler and 1st in Seattle. You’ll see what appears to be a ghost.”

While some other ghostly sightings might leave you squinting your eyes as you attempt to see them, there’s no mistaking the bright neon blue blob that hovers metres in the air.

Blue ghost

The ghostly figure appears to have its arms outstretched. Photo: Google

Appearing to fly with its arms outstretched, the sight goes unnoticed as three people chat oblivious to the eerie object above them.

Who knows what other creepy happenings are inadvertently caught on Google Earth...

