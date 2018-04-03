Eerie ‘blue ghost’ spotted using Google Earth

Many a weird and wonderful thing have accidentally been captured on Google Earth.

Now an eagle-eyed internet user has discovered what appears to be a ghostly blue apparition that seems to hover above a group of completely unsuspecting people.

Twitter user Daniel Shine spotted the image, and shared it to his Twitter, according to The Daily Star.

“Found this on Google Earth,” the publication reports him tweeting.

“It’s the corner of Yesler and 1st in Seattle. You’ll see what appears to be a ghost.”

While some other ghostly sightings might leave you squinting your eyes as you attempt to see them, there’s no mistaking the bright neon blue blob that hovers metres in the air.

Appearing to fly with its arms outstretched, the sight goes unnoticed as three people chat oblivious to the eerie object above them.

Who knows what other creepy happenings are inadvertently caught on Google Earth...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

