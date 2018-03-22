In possibly one of the freakiest ghost videos ever, a woman can bee seen being chased by a ghostly shadow in a stair well. And yep we'd be running the other way as well.

WATCH: Terrified woman chased up stairs by ghost

The video was posted to the Facebook page Real Ghost Videos and has left us completely covered in goosebumps.

What appears to be CCTV footage, shows a woman walking down stairs in a hallway.

Out of nowhere a black shadow seems to swoop into the stair well from the door to the right.

The woman notices, freaks out and turns to run back up the stairs.

The scariest part - the shadow then chases her up the stairs and out of view.

The video was simply posted with the caption 'OMG' and has since been shared almost 100 times and viewed over 10,000 times.

Judging by the comments, most people had no idea what to think.

"I just think I would need my sh**ing pants on," one person wrote.

"Is that real," another asked.

It's unclear where the footage was filmed but it's definitely left us feeling a little hesitant to take the stairs.

