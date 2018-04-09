Princess Charlotte to make history in the royal family

News

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may only be two-years-old but Princess Charlotte is already set to make history in the royal family.

Her mother, Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth to the third royal baby any day now and for the first time in the history of the royal family, this won’t impact the line of succession.

It’s all thanks to Queen Elizabeth, who shook up the royal family laws just before Princess Charlotte was born, meaning gender would play no part in the line of succession to the throne.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is set to make history in the royal family. Photo: Getty Images

"In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person's descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born)," the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act reads.

Before the act was put into place, the royal family abided by the rules of the Act of Settlement of 1701, which stated that male born royals would leapfrog ahead of their female counterparts when it came to the line of succession, no matter what their birth order was.

Royal family

The two-year-old is currently fourth in line to the throne after her brother, Prince George, her father, Prince William and her grandfather, Prince Charles. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton, is due to give birth to the third royal baby any day now. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Andrew famously leaped past his older sibling, Princess Anne, making him second in line to the throne after his brother, Prince Charles, when he was born in 1960.

Princess Charlotte is currently fourth in line to the throne after her brother, Prince George, her father, Prince William and her grandfather, Prince Charles.

If the royal baby were to be a boy or a girl, they would be fifth in line, regardless of their gender.

Due to the fact that the new baby will have two siblings ahead of them in the line of succession, it makes it highly unlikely that they will ever be king or queen.

