Camilla spotted wearing Princess Diana's wedding gift

They were famously locked in a love triangle over Prince Charles, but now Camilla has been spotted wearing a piece of jewellery Princess Diana was gifted for her wedding.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were engaged in 1981 and to mark the occasion, the Queen Mother presented the then Diana Spencer with the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch.

The brooch is a family heirloom, which has been passed down from Queen Alexandra to Queen Mary and then to the Queen Mother.

However, upon the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the brooch was handed back to the Queen, where it stayed until Prince Charles married again in 2004.

Now, it appears 70-year-old Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is the owner of the brooch, with Prince Charles apparently adamant that she was to have it after they married.

The brooch features 18 diamonds in an oval shape, which are set with tiny emerald diamonds.

Three glistening diamond ostrich feathers sit in the middle of the brooch and it’s finished off with a handing emerald jewel.

Known to put her own stamp on everything she wore, Princess Diana shook up the look of the brooch, by sometimes wearing it as part of a necklace.

She also used to remove the hanging emerald jewel to let the diamonds shine on their own and was known to accompany the brooch with a pair of emerald earrings.

It’s believed Princess Diana was gifted the earrings by Prince Charles when they married in July 1981.

Camilla was first spotted wearing the brooch back in 2006 at a film premiere in London.

She wore it with a white dress and a pair of emerald earrings, quite like Princess Diana used to style it.

Since then, she’s worn it on numerous occasions, however it isn’t the only brooch the Duchess has in her jewellery box.

Camilla is often seen sporting a range of brooches, from her crown shaped gold piece to another butterfly shaped brooch and a different Prince of Wales feather brooch.

It’s thought that the Prince of Wales feather brooch will be passed down to Kate Middleton when she eventually becomes the Princess of Wales.

