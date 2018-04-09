Meet the woman with China's 'best booty'

Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new booty queen in town and it’s none other than 20-year-old Gao Qian from China.

Rising to fame after she took out a ‘most beautiful buttocks’ competition in her hometown of Shenyang last year, Gao now has over 72,000 Instagram followers eager to get a glimpse of her famed bum.

The part-time personal trainer admits she has to wear baggy clothes in public so people don’t stare – but her pert backside doesn’t come without some hard work.

Gao reportedly spends six hours a day doing squats and lunges to make sure her bum is in perfect shape.

“I will carry on training no matter how hard it might get,” she told the Daily Mail.

And while celebs such as Kim K and Nicki Minaj have sparked speculation they’ve gone under the knife to boost their butt, Gao insists her look is completely natural.

With Gao posting her latest selfies from the gym in New York, she seems more focused than ever than keeping her title - and she has the support of her family as well.

“My father gave me much encouragement after I signed up for the competition,” she told the Mail.

“My family also think it's a very positive thing to do.”

