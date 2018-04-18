Trump’s bizarre birthday gesture for Melania

It’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year when it comes to marital bliss for Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

Faced with a slew of sordid headlines following affair accusations from adult actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, Melania’s toughed it out as critics have wondered exactly what’s going on behind her stony-faced silence.

Now, it seems the president is desperate to make it up to his wife – issuing an over-the-top public shout-out in the lead-up to the first lady’s birthday on April 26.

“Please join us in celebrating the First Lady and my BEAUTIFUL, kind-hearted and exceptional wife Melania’s BIRTHDAY by signing her card,” an email Trump sent out to his supporters read.

“Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side.

“She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day.”

While online birthday cards for the first lady are nothing new – Michelle Obama was given the same treatment as well – Trump’s uncharacteristically flowery language hints he’s trying to make good with his wife.

Reports claim Melania, who will be celebrating her 48th birthday, is now avoiding watching the news after being left embarrassed by the allegations levelled at her husband.

Humiliated at being forced to hear details the encounters - which reportedly took place soon after she gave birth to the couple's son in 2006, Melania has had enough.

“Melania feels humiliated that the not just the country but the entire world thinks Donald, cheated on her with a porn star,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Melania can’t wait for the scandal, the presidency, everything to be over.”

