News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The one thing you should eat before you go to the gym
The one thing you should eat before you go to the gym

Bikini designer's epic transformation

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s got a bum that would put Beyoncé's to shame, but Aussie swimwear designer Karina Irby has shared a throwback snap revealing her body was once very different.

Hugh Grant and Jude Law arrive at the Critic's Circle Film Awards
0:42

Hugh Grant and Jude Law arrive at the Critic's Circle Film Awards
Groom carries wheelchair-bound bride up the aisle
0:59

Groom carries wheelchair-bound bride up the aisle
Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
3:10

Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
2:08

The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
Emily Estefan and Girlfriend of One Year Share Love Letters on Instagram
1:47

Emily Estefan and Girlfriend of One Year Share Love Letters on Instagram

Incredible recovery: Emily Wornes walks for the first time
Shay Mitchell’s Super-Cheap Dry Shampoo Hack
1:14

Shay Mitchell’s Super-Cheap Dry Shampoo Hack
Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Fashion &amp; Makeup Trends: Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski Sofia Vergara

Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Fashion & Makeup Trends: Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski Sofia Vergara
Florida Police Officer Catches 9-Foot Yellow Anaconda
2:25

Florida Police Officer Catches 9-Foot Yellow Anaconda
Beauty Survival: Emily DiDonato
0:51

Beauty Survival: Emily DiDonato
Find Your Fit with Fitbit | The Contestants' Day in the Life
1:04

Find Your Fit with Fitbit | The Contestants' Day in the Life
Learn the Secret to Shay Mitchell’s Pretty Little Liner
1:26

Learn the Secret to Shay Mitchell’s Pretty Little Liner
 

RELATED: Women share inspiring photos of weight gain
RELATED: 16 pics of Tash Oakley that will make you want to buy a bikini

The 27-year-old CEO of Moana Bikini posted the photo on Instagram, confessing what she once thought was attractive was actually “sickly skinny”.

“Looking though old photos and I almost fell off my chair. Photo on the left is 18 year old Karina,” she wrote.

Karina Irby Moana bikini body

Taken nine years apart, Karina's before and after photos show two very different body shapes. Photo: Instagram

“I was sickly skinny and unhealthy. I'm so thankful I got educated and not just from a ‘looks’ perspective, but an health and fitness perspective.”

For the Port Macquarie entrepreneur, the last few years have seen her completely change her attitude towards her body and her exercise routine.

Karina Irby bikini body transformation

The Aussie bikini designer has a completely different idea of health and beauty these days. Photo: Instagram

Karina Irby Moana swimwear designer shows off epic bum

The Aussie designer happily flaunts her figure to her 615,000 Instagram followers. Photo Instagram

Last month, she shared exactly what she does to get her epic booty – and sad news for all those cardio fanatics out there, but Karina is all about the weights.

“I thought I'd share a few of my past photos from 2013 to present day,” she revealed alongside a three-way photo of herself through the years.

Starting at the one on the left from 2013, where she’s visibly skinnier, Karina admits she was a “total cardio head”.

Karina Irby reveals secret to epic bikini body

If you want a booty like Karina's, it's all about weights. Photo: Instagram

“I loved going for long runs. I had no idea about what foods I should be eating and no idea about health and fitness in general,” she revealed. “I wasn't eating nearly enough of the right food, or food at all to be fuelling my body.”

In the second photo, taken a year later, the designer explains she was going to the gym two or three times a week for cardio but “had no idea what I was doing and how to perform the exercises correctly. Still not eating enough food to fuel my body and muscles”.

Fast forward to her pert posterior this year and Karina admits she’s eating more than ever and is a huge believer of #girlswholift.

“I lift weights, heavy weights! I only do cardio once or twice a week, but still incorporate weights into my exercises,” she revealed.

“I eat well and I eat a lot.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top