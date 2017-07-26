Bikini designer's epic transformation

She’s got a bum that would put Beyoncé's to shame, but Aussie swimwear designer Karina Irby has shared a throwback snap revealing her body was once very different.

The 27-year-old CEO of Moana Bikini posted the photo on Instagram, confessing what she once thought was attractive was actually “sickly skinny”.

“Looking though old photos and I almost fell off my chair. Photo on the left is 18 year old Karina,” she wrote.

“I was sickly skinny and unhealthy. I'm so thankful I got educated and not just from a ‘looks’ perspective, but an health and fitness perspective.”

For the Port Macquarie entrepreneur, the last few years have seen her completely change her attitude towards her body and her exercise routine.

Last month, she shared exactly what she does to get her epic booty – and sad news for all those cardio fanatics out there, but Karina is all about the weights.

“I thought I'd share a few of my past photos from 2013 to present day,” she revealed alongside a three-way photo of herself through the years.

Starting at the one on the left from 2013, where she’s visibly skinnier, Karina admits she was a “total cardio head”.

“I loved going for long runs. I had no idea about what foods I should be eating and no idea about health and fitness in general,” she revealed. “I wasn't eating nearly enough of the right food, or food at all to be fuelling my body.”

In the second photo, taken a year later, the designer explains she was going to the gym two or three times a week for cardio but “had no idea what I was doing and how to perform the exercises correctly. Still not eating enough food to fuel my body and muscles”.

Fast forward to her pert posterior this year and Karina admits she’s eating more than ever and is a huge believer of #girlswholift.

“I lift weights, heavy weights! I only do cardio once or twice a week, but still incorporate weights into my exercises,” she revealed.

“I eat well and I eat a lot.”

