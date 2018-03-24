News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Mum lost 65kg after being disappointed with her wedding photos

Patricia Murphy
Yahoo7 Be /

A bride who lost half her bodyweight after seeing her wedding photos has showed off her slender new frame by trying on her bridal gown - now NINE SIZES too big.

Eden Sanboeuf, 28, tipped the scales at 138kg when she walked down the aisle to wed her husband Rick Sanboeuf, 27, in November 2014.

The full-time mum said it was her "dream day" but was disappointed when her photographer sent her the professional snaps.

Eden Sanboeuf weighed in at 138kg when she walked down the isle on her wedding day. Source: MEGA

Disappointed with her wedding photos, the full-time mum was motivated to loose an amazing 65kg. Source: MEGA

She decided to overhaul her lifestyle and lost a staggering 65kg after taking up Zumba and switching junk food for chicken and quinoa.

Recently, the newly-transformed Eden, who used to gorge on pizzas and Ben & Jerry's every day, spotted her size 24 dress hanging up and decided to try it on for fun.

The super slimmer, who now weighs 72kg, thought the gown would be a "little big" but was shocked to be so swamped in material, she had to hold it up to stop it from falling.

"At the time, I was so used to being the fat girl that I didn't stress about my weight before the wedding too much. I was more concerned about everything going right. "

Eden thought her old wedding dress might be a little big but did not expect to have to hold it up this much. Source: MEGA

"On the day though, I was not comfortable."

"My dress didn't fit me right, it was actually too small. Because it was corseted they did manage to close it but I could hardly breathe."

"My friend took our wedding pictures, and when we got them back I was really disappointed in myself."

"When we got our wedding photos back I was really disappointed in myself." Source: MEGA

It was supposed to be her dream day, but the photos returned and she knew it was time for change. Source: MEGA

"While I loved my wedding - every moment of it - I was disappointed I had let myself get to that weight at such a young age."

"It's supposed to be your dream day and looking at those photos I didn't feel so great about them."

"I saw my dress hanging in my closet the other day and I got my husband to take pictures."

"I had to hold it up while he took them because it was too big to stay up. It was so funny."

She has lost an impressive 65kg since the day of her wedding and is now nine sizes smaller. Source: MEGA

"Sometimes you still feel like that 138kg girl even though you've lost all this weight but things like this really make me proud of how far I've come."

By the time Eden, of Pennsylvania, US, had become pregnant in October 2015, she had shed 61kg after overhauling her diet and taking up Zumba.

Sadly Eden and her husband were told at 12 weeks that their baby had a birth defect called anencephaly, a condition which inhibits parts of the brain and skull forming.

The couple tragically delivered their stillborn son Wyatt in January 2016, which Eden said was the worst experience of her life.

However, the mom, who once turned to food for comfort, said her son inspired her to "live life to the fullest" in his honour, and she has shed an incredible 65kg to date.

After tragically delivering her stillborn son, she was even more motivated to live life in his honour. Source: MEGA

Eden now wears a size six and said she feels nauseous when she recalls her old habits, which could see her eat pizza for lunch and dinner and pints of Ben & Jerry's.

The couple happily welcomed her their second son Joseph in February 2017 in WellSpan York Hospital, and the stay-at-home mom says her gym-buddy tot helps her maintain her figure.

Giving birth to her second son has now given the mum a little gym-buddy for her home workouts. Source: MEGA

"When doctors told us about Wyatt's condition, it was the worst thing that could have ever happened."

"I had to deliver him at 14 weeks, which was the worst thing I've ever had to do."

"After his death, I just felt like it would be so easy to go back to my old ways, and comfort myself with food. But I just knew I had to live for him."

"A year later I got pregnant with my son Joseph, my rainbow baby."

The happy family are now grateful to have their son Joseph in their lives. Source: MEGA

"Holding him in my arms after losing Wyatt was such an incredible feeling. His little 7lb 5oz body.

"I felt so lucky and knew I'd have to be the healthiest I could be for them both."

The mom, who swapped her beloved pizzas for homemade chicken and quinoa salads, said baby Joseph, now one, is her home-gym cheerleader as she works out between three and five times a week.

Whenever they can the family like to go hiking together and work on eating as healthy as possible. Source: MEGA

"He's such a great little gym-buddy and hopefully I'm subconsciously instilling some good habits in him."

"Whenever we can we go hiking as a family and we try to eat as healthily as possible. I feel very blessed to have my little family."

"I'm really determined to live in the best way possible for my little boy and for the one I sadly lost. I think about him every single day."

With reporting by Mega Agency.

