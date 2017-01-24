Proposal fail caught on kiss cam

An Atlanta man’s disastrous wedding proposal has been caught on camera after he popped the question at a local basketball game.

Kiss cam proposal fail

The Atlanta Hawks fan got down on one knee when the stadium kiss cam came his way, but just as he was handing over the ring, it got knocked right out of his hands.

RELATED: Man spends an entire year planning the most romantic proposal for his girlfriend

RELATED: Epic sky-high proposal

Too caught up in the moment to contain his excitement, a nearby spectator had jumped up to thump the man on the back in congratulations – sending the diamond flying.

While the man’s horrified fiancé immediately launched herself at the offending bystander, everyone else in the vicinity started searching frantically for the missing ring.

Video footage of the saga was shared to the Atlanta Hawks’ Twitter page, but it is not known whether the couple retrieved the ring.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram