Presenter's disastrous Commonwealth Games blunder resurfaces

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

So spare a thought for Paul Henry who made the mother of all blunders while covering the Commonwealth Games back in 2010 whilst pronouncing the name of an Indian Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit.

Yep, you can totally already see where we're going with this.

Paul Henry made a now in-famous on-air mistake during a live segment once. Source: YouTube

The footage has just resurfaced on Reddit ahead of the Gold Coast Games, and shows the Kiwi TV host reading the name out literally, when her name is actually pronounced 'dix-it'.

What ensued is pure car crash TV, where Paul can't contain his laughter over his slip up. Even worse however, was what followed.

Paul went on to tell viewers the minister's name was name was "appropriate because she's Indian" and that "I've known about her for a while and I've been laughing ever since".

His comment were condemned as 'racist and bigoted' by Indian officials, and Paul was suspended from the network while the New Zealand government apologised on behalf of the country.

However the saga didn't truly end until Paul handed in his resignation later that year.

Of course he's not the only journalist to slip up during live coverage, and BBC anchor Huw Edwards recently found himself a little bit... lost when the whole network's programming system went down right at the start of his broadcast.

He was left frowning into the camera after the programme credits when haywire and had to be rebooted from scratch.

A producer quickly explained on social media that it wasn't Huw's fault.



And while Twitter users thought it was hilarious, Huw was man enough to see the funny side.



He just had to reward himself with a coldie at the end of the bulletin.



Well played, Huw.

A little closer to home, there was that hilarious ABC blooper which took a much less hilarious turn when the anchor lost her job.

Natasha Exelby appeared to be daydreaming when the news coverage shot back to her, and she was woefully unprepared for it.

