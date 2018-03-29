WATCH: Newsreader caught swearing on live TV

Today host Savannah Guthrie was caught up in a bit of a TV blunder when she was caught swearing while live on air.
The show was in a commercial break on Wednesday morning when a camera cut back to Savannah after a promo.
Now whether there was supposed to be a segment she had forgotten about or it was a technical error, Savannah did not look up at the camera.
Instead she was caught saying 's**t, I'm sorry guys' on live TV.
While the audio was quickly cut, the anchor continued to read a script for a further 20 seconds, not once looking up, before the show cut to another promo.
She quickly took to Twitter to apologise for the gaffe saying "Check, check - is this thing on?"
"So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn," she wrote.
Her followers however seemed to love her even more for it.
