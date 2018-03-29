Today host Savannah Guthrie was caught up in a bit of a TV blunder when she was caught swearing while live on air.

WATCH: Newsreader caught swearing on live TV

The show was in a commercial break on Wednesday morning when a camera cut back to Savannah after a promo.

Now whether there was supposed to be a segment she had forgotten about or it was a technical error, Savannah did not look up at the camera.

Instead she was caught saying 's**t, I'm sorry guys' on live TV.

While the audio was quickly cut, the anchor continued to read a script for a further 20 seconds, not once looking up, before the show cut to another promo.

She quickly took to Twitter to apologise for the gaffe saying "Check, check - is this thing on?"

"So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn," she wrote.

Check, check - is this thing on?

Yeah I guess it is.



So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 28, 2018

Her followers however seemed to love her even more for it.

That made my morning!!! 🤣 — Joanne Urmston (@JoanneUrmston1) March 28, 2018

No judgment here. I swear......a lot. 😁 — Claudia Morgan (@cmrgn1956) March 28, 2018

Don't we all? *bleep* — Adrienne Grayce (@Adriennes_Music) March 28, 2018

It was hysterical. You’re more real than ever. — Jenny Buckley (@jenny_buckley_) March 28, 2018

No apologies needed- you are human!! — Julie Venezio (@queenv2922) March 28, 2018

